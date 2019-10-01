Cardinals sign Pharoh Cooper

Getty Images

Christian Kirk is dealing with an ankle injury and a roster move by the Cardinals on Tuesday suggests that they may not be expecting him back for a bit.

The team announced the signing of wide receiver Pharoh Cooper. Cooper spent the offseason with the Cardinals, but failed to make the 53-man roster and had a stint with the Bengals in September.

Cooper played one game for the Bengals, but didn’t generate any stats. He returned six punts for the Cardinals last season and caught 25 passes while also serving as a returner in 31 games for the Rams from 2016 to 2018.

In addition to leading the team with 24 catches, Kirk has been the only punt returner in Arizona this season.

The Cardinals waived defensive tackle Miles Brown. They still have an open roster spot after releasing safety D.J. Swearinger on Monday.