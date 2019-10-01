Chargers promote Stephen Anderson after placing Sean Culkin on IR

Getty Images

Twice already this season the Chargers have needed a tight end. Twice this season they have added a tight end not named Antonio Gates.

The Chargers brought back Gates last year after Hunter Henry‘s injury. They didn’t look Gates’ way either time this year.

The team signed Lance Kendricks on Sept. 17. They announced Tuesday they promoted tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad to take Sean Culkin‘s place on the roster.

Culkin tore his Achilles in Sunday’s game.

Anderson joined the Chargers last month after the Patriots waived him from their practice squad.

He played 28 career games and made five starts for the Texans, catching 36 passes for 435 yards and two scores.

The Chargers also announced they added defensive back Quenton Meeks, tight end Matt Sokol and defensive end Jeff Holland to the practice squad.