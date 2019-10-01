Chargers signing kicker with Michael Badgley still rehabbing

Getty Images

The Chargers tried to make do without Michael Badgley short term, but the kicker had a setback in rehabbing his groin injury, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports.

So the Chargers are signing kicker Chase McLaughlin with Badgley still a “couple weeks away” from a return, according to Pelissero.

Punter Ty Long has pulled double duty.

He is 7-of-9 on field goals this season. Long kicked field goals of 44, 45, 51 yards Sunday against the Dolphins, but he tweaked his foot on an early kickoff.

McLaughlin has spent time with the Bills and Vikings since entering the league as an undrafted free agent from Illinois.