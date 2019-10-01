Chris Harris: I love being a Bronco

Getty Images

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris was heard saying “13 more weeks for me” while making his way out of the Broncos locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, which was a message that didn’t call for much interpretation beyond noting that Harris is an impending free agent.

On Monday, Harris pushed back at the notion that he’s checked out on the Broncos. He posted on Twitter that he’s “as motivated as ever” to help the Broncos win and said he was frustrated after a fourth straight loss.

I love being a Bronco, and the only thing I am unhappy about is losing. Anyone who suggests otherwise is flat out wrong #Strapharris — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) September 30, 2019

Harris made similar comments, via Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com, at a charity event on Monday night. Head coach Vic Fangio was asked about Harris’s postgame remark and chalked it up to “just frustration.”

“That’s just common,” Fangio said, via KUSA. “I think he’s obviously a free agent at the end of this year. I don’t worry about it too much. I’ll ask it about it.”

Should the season continue to fly off the rails in Denver, Harris is the sort of veteran they might look to trade in order to amass assets for the future but it doesn’t seem like an accelerated departure is in the offing right now.