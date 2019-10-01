Dak Prescott says no loss in confidence after losing to Saints

Getty Images

The Cowboys lost for the first time this season in New Orleans on Sunday night as an offense that had cruised through the first three weeks found itself stopped cold by the Saints defense.

They managed 257 yards while turning the ball over three times as the Cowboys lost despite not allowing a touchdown for the first time since 2002. While things didn’t go the team’s way, there was little sign that the loss will cause the Cowboys to question their belief in themselves.

Center Travis Frederick said the Cowboys “need to know how to handle” losses as well as wins as you’re likely to have both over the course of a season and quarterback Dak Prescott sees a way for the team to improve by going through that process.

“We’ve got a great team,” Prescott said, via ESPN.com. “There’s no confidence lost with this loss, I can promise you that. There’s a lot of things we’ll take from this that we’ll learn from and become a better team because of it. That’s the most important thing.”

The Cowboys will return to action against the Packers and it’s likely that Green Bay will try to do some of the same things the Saints did to halt the Dallas offense. The Cowboys will need to show they have better answers this time if they’re going to avoid another unhappy outcome.