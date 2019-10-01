Deshaun Watson working overtime to fix mistakes

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wasn’t happy with his own performance, so he did something about it.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Watson was back on the field at NRG Stadium four hours after Sunday’s loss to the Panthers, working on things with his personal quarterback coach.

“He cares,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “He cares deeply about trying to help us win. He cares deeply about winning. That’s who he is. We’ve got a lot of guys like that.”

Watson had a rough day against the Panthers, passing for just 160 yards (fewer than 5.0 yards per pass attempt). He was also sacked six times.

While the protection hasn’t been great, Watson himself bears some of the blame, which must have been what triggered the remedial work on the field Sunday night.