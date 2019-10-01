Former Colts linebacker Ed Simonini dies at 65

Getty Images

Ed Simonini, who led the Baltimore Colts in tackles for four seasons, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 65.

His family announced Simonini’s death through the Texas A&M athletic department.

A unanimous All-American for the Aggies in 1975, Simonini was selected by the Baltimore Colts in the third round of the 1976 draft. He played seven NFL seasons, the first six of those with the Colts.

Simonini played 83 games, with 57 starts, in his career.

His last season came in 1982 when he appeared in nine games for the Saints.

He is survived by his wife, Karen, and children Anna and Nick as well as grandson, Storm.