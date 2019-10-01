Four first-year coaches are still looking for their first wins

Getty Images

For the first time in the NFL’s 100 seasons, four rookie coaches are still looking for their first wins after four weeks of the season.

As noted by Trey Wingo of ESPN, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, Bengals coach Zac Taylor (pictured), Broncos coach Vic Fangio, and Dolphins coach Brian Flores have failed to win a single game in their first four attempts to do so, and that’s the first time that four first-year coaches have suffered that fate.

Kingsbury has a tie on his record, making the combined report card for the quartet 0-15-1.

Two other first-year coaches are doing significantly better. Packers coach Matt LaFleur has a 3-1 record and Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is 2-2. Both, based on tiebreakers, are in first place in their respective North divisions.

The other two new coaches aren’t first-timers. Bucs coach Bruce Arians is 2-2, and Jets coach Adam Gase is 0-3.