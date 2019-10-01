Frank Gore should be a lock for Canton

October 1, 2019
The shrinking group of fans and pundits who think that running back Frank Gore doesn’t deserve a spot in Canton suggest that Gore shouldn’t be rewarded with a bronze bust and a gold jacket for longevity and padded stats. To those folks we continue to say, “Have you lost your minds?”

The question came up today, directed to the #PFTPM podcast. The clip is attached; the written version of the argument appears below.

Gore’s longevity and stats are precisely the reason for his inevitable enshrinement. He has survived, and thrived, for 15 years at a position that chews up and spits out an assembly line of ballcarriers, with long-term durability almost an impossibility given the constant and repeated collisions in which these men are involved.

Every running back would love to play 15 years. Every running back would love to join the four-member 15,000-yard club. Every running back would love to have a chance to leapfrog Barry Sanders on the all-time list, which Gore likely will accomplish by Halloween.

But very, very, very, very few can do it because of the physical demands and health consequences of repeatedly running into a brick walls that in many occasions are also running into them.

Incredibly, Gore has become even more durable with age. He missed 12 games from 2005 through 2010. Since 2011, he has missed only two games.

Through it all, he has 3,443 rushing attempts, 15,021 rushing yards, a highly-respectable average of 4.4 yards per carry, and another 459 touches in the passing game. That’s more than 3,900 times in the regular season that Gore has had the ball in his hands and, necessarily, a bull’s-eye all over his body.

He’s got nine 1,000-yard seasons. He has a career-high season of 1,695 yards. And he has a plausible shot at catching Walter Payton for No. 2 on the all-time list.

Gore also played in a Super Bowl, rushing for 110 yards in a game the 49ers nearly won. Barry Sanders didn’t play in a Super Bowl. Curtis Martin didn’t play in a Super Bowl. LaDainian Tomlinson didn’t play in a Super Bowl. Adrian Peterson hasn’t played in a Super Bowl. Eric Dickerson didn’t play in a Super Bowl.

Gore has more career rushing yards from all of them. All of them are, or will be, in Canton. Even if Gore doesn’t take another snap, he’s a Hall of Famer, and he should make it on the first ballot.

Frank Gore should be a lock for Canton

  6. If Curtis Martin is in the HOF, then Frank Gore should be. Not to sound harsh, but as soon as Martin was put in, “greatness” ceased to be a prerequisite for a HOF RB.
    10 1,000 yard rushing seasons in a row.. in which he averaged 1336 rushing yards, 1657 scrimmage yards and 9 tds.

    If that’s not a HOF RB, what is??

  7. Why? Can u tell the story of the NFL without mentioning Frank Gore? Yes, yes u can. Same with Fitzgerald. They have done nothing of note other than play forever.

  9. He’s the Art Monk of running backs. Sorry bro, but the hall of very good is not in Canton.

  11. I absolutely loved watching Gore run hard against the Patriots Sunday. Seeing him surpass the 15k in person makes me feel special… It’s not often that someone can say they witnessed a feat like that first hand. I believe that with or without Singletary Gore will get to 1k on the season and surpass a few more along the way. Glad my team took the chance on him this year!

  12. ”Barry Sanders didn’t play in a Super Bowl. Curtis Martin didn’t play in a Super Bowl. LaDainian Tomlinson didn’t play in a Super Bowl. Adrian Peterson hasn’t played in a Super Bowl. Eric Dickerson didn’t play in a Super Bowl.”

    But they were all the most dominant running backs in the NFL for a length of time. Gore will make the HoF in the same way that Matt Stafford would make it if he played another 10 seasons. Counting stats.

  13. The HOF is for the best of the best. Gore has always been good, and sometimes very good. I don’t think he was considered the best any of his playing years. He’s been to the Pro Bowl 5 times, but never an All Pro. He has been very durably, but also very lucky. I like Frank Gore, but if there has to be an argument about if he deserves it or not, I would say that he’s probably not HOF material. I think too many people are getting in on sentiment, and not actual greatness through and through. I had him for one week in fantasy this year and he came through.

    I agree. And, the Pats could not stop him. A little more of him might have changed that game.

  17. TrubiskyIsGarbageAndTheBearsShouldHaveDraftedMahommes says:
    October 1, 2019 at 5:12 pm
    He’s the Art Monk of running backs. Sorry bro, but the hall of very good is not in Canton.
    Buddy, do you even know who Art Monk was?

  19. If Bettis is in, Gore should be in. The only difference in their careers is that Gore is unlikely to walkoff with a Superbowl win. If he manages that feat for the Bills he should get in twice.

  20. In addition to his fantastic rushing history, Frank has been a dominating (often devastating) blocker, the hardest working player on most team and a truly selfless player.

    This guy is exactly the type of player and man the hall should be welcoming. Stats are a bit part of FB, but they are not everything.

  21. To put together the successful career Frank Gore has authored after enduring major surgeries on both knees AND both shoulders is remarkable. Watch him compete in any game, under any situation and it’s obvious Gore doesn’t, nor has he ever taken one moment of any play off. Given Gore’s desire in competition, his work ethic and fearlessness of those he competes against along with the undisputed success he has deservedly enjoyed, he is exactly the quality of person who should be enshrined in Canton.

  23. Gore is my favourite player of all time.

    What is most amazing to me is that he amassed much of those yards and statistics on a terrible 49ers team. I’m an Alex Smith fan, but even the most die hard Smith fan cannot pretend he was anything above average pre-Harbaugh.

    Most terrible teams, chasing games don’t do it with a running game. You’re normally chasing the game and throwing for quick scores.

    Gore is a beast. His longevity should be applauded, but it shouldn’t be all he is known for. Guy runs hard whether his team is winning a close one or getting routed and he has always produced. He is clutch. He is a game changer. He is a game winner.

    Back in the mid 2000’s it was such a pleasure to watch this guy week in and week out. The other RB of the same era that I would compare him to would be Steven Jackson. Even on a rivals team, I respected how he approached the game.

    You’ll never see a bad word about Gore…as sad as it is, that is almost a good enough reason alone for him to join the HOF because today’s NFL is full of prima Donna diva’s who only have their own interest at heart…Gore was always about football first. Give that guy the ball and you’d never know whether his team was up by 30 points or down by 30. Every play was approached the same way. If only today’s players approached the game that way.

