Freddie Kitchens remains unhappy with Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey

Getty Images

With some time to cool down, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens is still heated that Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey wasn’t ejected for his scuffle with Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday.

“I don’t like seeing our player on the field and someone’s hands around his throat. I don’t like that,” Kitchens said, via the Akron Beacon-Journal. “I don’t think that needs to be in our game, and I would be the first to say that if it was our guy doing it. And I want everybody held to the same standard. That’s all I want.”

Kitchens said after the game that he was going to call NFL V.P. of Officiating Al Riveron to complain, but he clarified on Monday that he learned coaches aren’t allowed to call the officiating office until the morning after the game.

“I did not call [on Sunday]. It’s against the rules to call before 9 a.m. [Monday],” Kitchens said. “But we’re still in the process of talking through some things with that. Here’s my big deal with that: I just want to have consistency on how we’re going to deal with things, OK? So that’s all I’m looking for.”

Asked for details of his Monday conversation with Riveron, Kitchens said divulging those might get him in trouble.

“I don’t know what you get fined for and what you don’t get fined for, so I’m not going to even answer that. But I can promise you this: Hopefully I’ll have a better understanding of what we want it to look like on game day,” Kitchens said.

What Kitchens hopes it looks like is no more scuffles like the one Humphrey and Beckham engaged in, one that Kitchens blames Humphrey for.