Giants activate Golden Tate, cut two receivers

Getty Images

The Giants are finally getting Golden Tate back on the field this week, and they had to make room for him Tuesday.

The team announced that Tate had been activated after his four-game suspension, and that they had released wide receivers Bennie Fowler and T.J. Jones.

They also signed linebacker Josiah Tauaefa after injuries thinned them out in the middle.

Adding Tate will be a significant boost for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, giving him more experienced downfield threat while they wait for running back Saquon Barkley to return from his high ankle sprain.

Fowler had 12 catches in the first four games (third on the team), and Jones was handling punt returns.