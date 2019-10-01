James Conner says his ankle is fine

AP

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier Tuesday that running back James Conner was being evaluated for an ankle injury.

Conner reports that he’s fine.

The Pro Bowler confirmed to 93.7 The Fan that he got treatment on his ankle but added that nothing is torn. He said he could practice Wednesday.

That seems optimistic, and, in fact, Tomlin said he expects Conner and defensive lineman Cam Heyward (quadriceps) to have some limited practices this week.

Conner had 18 touches for a season-high 125 yards and a touchdown in Monday night’s victory over the Bengals.

Conner was on the injury report earlier this season with a knee injury. But he has not missed a game this season, playing more than 55 percent of the offensive snaps.