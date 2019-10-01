Jarrad Davis feels Lions “are starting to blossom a little bit”

Getty Images

The Lions couldn’t hold onto a late lead over the Chiefs and lost for the first time in the 2019 season, but that outcome didn’t erase all the good feelings about the team that cropped up during the first few weeks of the year.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis said the first quarter of the season has shown signs that the Lions can grow into something strong this season, but that the team can’t stop doing the necessary maintenance to make sure that the positives flourish over the rest of the year.

“We’re kind of like a newly seeded plant in a way,” Davis said, via the team’s website. “We are starting to blossom a little bit, but we have to keep watering, we have to keep giving ourselves that light, we have to keep just making sure that we pay attention to the things that are going to help us grow and get better.”

The Lions are off in Week Five, which Davis calls “a time to really recalibrate” before returning to face the Packers and Vikings in their next two games. Getting a pair of NFC North wins would be a big boost to the growth process in Detroit,