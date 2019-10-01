Jerry Jones won’t rule out Michael Gallup return this week

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave updates on a couple of injured offensive players on Monday and sounded optimistic about the outlook for each of them.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup has missed the last two games after having surgery on his meniscus and was expected to miss up to a month as he recovers from the operation. Jones said that there’s a chance that Gallup, who had 13 catches in the first two games, plays against the Packers if he practices well this week.

“I’m not ruling it out Sunday. We got to see how he does out there,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

Left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss to the Saints and isn’t expected to play this week. However, Jones said the team “couldn’t have asked for better news” about the tackle’s outlook and that they are looking forward to a quick return to action.