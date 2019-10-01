Jerry Rice thinks Larry Fitzgerald could break his career catches record

Getty Images

When Jerry Rice retired in 2004, his career receiving records looked unbreakable. But Rice thinks one of his records is ripe for being broken.

Rice told Andrew Siciliano on NFL Network that his all-time record of 1,549 career catches is in jeopardy. Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald moved to No. 2 all-time on Sunday and now has 1,326 catches.

“He’s got me looking over my shoulder right now because if anyone can do it I think it’s Larry Fitzgerald, because of his conditioning, his work ethic and stuff like that. He’s just a great football player,” Rice said.

Rice says he sees no reason that Fitzgerald can’t play long enough to get 224 more catches, which is what he needs to break the record. Fitzgerald is on pace for 92 catches this year, and if he finishes with 92 this year he’d need to play two more seasons and average 66 catches per season.

“This is just year 16 for him,” Rice said. “I played 20 years. I think with the game today you’re going to see players play much longer. And the hands on this guy are just unbelievable. He doesn’t drop the football. He’s very experienced when it comes to getting open and making those difficult catches. It would be great to see, but it’s going to take a couple more years.

Rice noted, however, that career catches is far from his only record.

“I told him, Larry, if you break one of my records, I’ve still got 36 more,” Rice said.

It’s going to be a very, very long time before all of Rice’s records are broken. But that career catches mark might just fall, if Fitzgerald plays until 2021.