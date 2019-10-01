Jets thinking about shaking up offensive line

Getty Images

Until they get their starting quarterback behind them, it might not matter.

But the Jets are still considering making changes to their offensive line, to give Sam Darnold a chance whenever he comes back.

Via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the Jets are considering shifting some personnel around on the offensive line.

“As far as the o-line goes, we’re going to work through that this week and kind of figure out what’s best for us to do on Sunday,” Gase said. “I would just say this: All those guys know that we’re coming in this week, we’re competing and we’re going to put the five guys that we think give us our best chance out there. Not really sure who that’s going to be quite yet. . . .

“Obviously, those discussions are always going to happen. It’s part of the way the NFL is structured. When you’re 0-3 and things stay the same, then that’s our fault. We’ve got to figure out what the best thing for us to do moving forward.”

The Jets were hoping that bringing veteran center Ryan Kalil back from retirement would fix things. It has not, at least such that you can tell with Luke Falk on the field.

Unless they’re planning on benching Kalil after giving him a one-year, $8.4 million contract this offseason, the moves might not be drastic. Left guard Kelechi Osemele has been dealing with a knee issue, but it’s hard to imagine that plugging in a Jonotthan Harrison or a Tom Compton or an Alex Lewis would fix things.