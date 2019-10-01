Khalil Mack thought he’d be a Raider “for the long haul”

Getty Images

Khalil Mack wasn’t expecting to ever be traded by the Raiders, but sometimes, well, poop happens.

The Bears outside linebacker avoided the colorful (and that color is brown) metaphors Tuesday when discussing his former team, but he made it clear that being traded to Chicago before the start of the regular season caught him with his pants down.

“That’s the expectation when you get drafted to a team,” he said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com. “You want to be there for the long haul and bring championships and all those good things.

“It’s the business side of it that doesn’t really let you do that.”

Specifically, it was the contract the Raiders didn’t want to give him but the Bears were eager to that made it happen. Mack quickly proved to be worth the money (and the picks) for the Bears, as he had 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles to help lead them to the playoffs. He has 4.5 sacks and four forced fumbles already this year.

But he’s trying to keep Sunday’s game in London as normal as possible, following his recent theme.

“There are feelings you suppress,” Mack said. “But also, it’s no big deal to me, man. I’m here. I love the Bears and I’m going to go out and try to get this win.

“I mean, you could talk all day, man. But I ain’t a talker. I just want to go out and show it. And I’m going to let that be that.”

And that’s no S — B, or otherwise.