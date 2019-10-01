Kirk Cousins apologizes to Adam Thielen

AP

After Sunday’s Super Bowl IX-esque (in more ways that one) 16-6 loss to the Bears, Vikings receiver Adam Thielen called out Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. On Tuesday, Cousins agreed with Thielen’s observations.

“I really want to apologize to [Thielen] because there’s too many opportunities where we could have hit him on Sunday,” Cousins said on KFAN, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, “and postgame when I talk to the media I always say, ‘Hey, until I watch the film it’s hard for me to really give you a straight answer.’

“Well, now it’s Tuesday night. I’ve watched the film and the reality is there were opportunities for [Thielen]. The one that’s most obvious is the third-and-10 at the beginning of the game. We’re near midfield. That’s arguably seven points. If you put the ball where it needs to be he’s shown . . . that he will make that play and he’ll probably finish the play in the end zone and pull away from the defender.

“Adam’s not just a really good player or one of the best players on the Vikings, he’s one of the best players in the NFL, one of the best players in the world, period, regardless of position. And so we want to, we need to, I need to get him more opportunities. Get him the football.”

The Vikings have tried to create greater balance this year on offense, but they’ve leaned too much on the run. With Cousins, Thielen, and largely-forgotten Stefon Diggs, the Vikings can and should be throwing it more. And Cousins needs to be throwing it better, when it’s time to throw it.