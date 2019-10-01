Miami vendor charges $724 for two beers

Getty Images

Supply and demand is a powerful thing when the home team is bad enough to promote heavy drinking.

But that’s not what resulted in a Dolphins fan being charged $724 for two beers at Sunday’s game against the Chargers. It was good, old-fashioned criminal misconduct.

According to the Miami Herald, 33-year-old Nathaniel Collier allegedly ran the customer’s credit card through a personal reader, placing the three-figure charge on the account. The customer received an alert not long thereafter regarding the charge, along with . . . wait for it . . . Collier’s name.

Collier has been charged with grand theft along with the use of a skimming device.

While not an employee of the Dolphins or Hard Rock Stadium, the misconduct happened there. Which makes it not a good look for a franchise that has had precious few good looks in 2019.