Mike Tomlin: Donte Moncrief needs to be ready when boomerang comes back around

Getty Images

The Steelers had wide receiver Donte Moncrief on the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Bengals after leaving him inactive in Week Three, but Moncrief didn’t play much of a role.

Moncrief was in on three offensive snaps and didn’t catch a pass on any of them. He’d been benched after dropping five passes in the first two weeks of the season and head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the veteran needs to stay prepared for more action in the future.

“I like his attitude and work,” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “You don’t have to be in this a long time to realize the boomerang comes back around. He needs to be ready for it when it does.”

One way that boomerang could come back to Moncrief would be someone else falling out of favor. One way that happens is through turnovers like the early fumble by rookie Diontae Johnson on Monday, but Johnson recovered to catch six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.