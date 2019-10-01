Mike Tomlin: Wildcat is gimmicky, but we do what’s needed to win

Getty Images

The Steelers found a new way to use running back Jaylen Samuels in Monday night’s win over the Bengals.

Samuels took snaps out of the Wildcat seven times as the team introduced new wrinkles to an offense that was missing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, two tight ends and a fullback. Samuels completed three passes for 31 yards to go with 26 rushing yards and 57 receiving yards over the course of the proceedings.

At a Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin called the formation “somewhat gimmicky” but that the team “did what we had to do to win the game” by breaking it out against Cincinnati. Tomlin said the team could use it more in the future without committing to doing so.

Opposing defenses will have to prepare for the possibility and the Steelers could introduce other wrinkles in the weeks to come to further diversify an offense that looks a lot different than the one they’ve run for the rest of Tomlin’s time in Pittsburgh.