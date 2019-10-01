NFL suspends Isaiah Searight for four games for PED violation

Getty Images

Giants tight end Isaiah Searight was suspended for four games for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Searight injured his hamstring in training camp. The Giants waived him with an injury designation, and he reverted to their injured reserve list after going unclaimed.

Searight has never played an NFL game.

Since he is on injured reserve, Searight could not have played the next four games anyway. But he will lose his next four pay checks.