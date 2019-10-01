Patriots cut Cameron Meredith, Caleb Benenoch

Getty Images

The Patriots have released receiver Cameron Meredith, Field Yates of ESPN.

The team signed him Aug. 2, four days after the Saints cut him. The Patriots placed him on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury the same day, and he remained on the list until his departure Tuesday.

Meredith signed a two-year contract, but the Patriots obviously weren’t willing to wait on him to heal.

Meredith, 27, has played 31 games with 11 starts in his career. He has 86 receptions for 1,122 yards and five touchdowns.

The Patriots made other moves Tuesday.

They cut offensive tackle Caleb Benenoch off the 53-player roster, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Benenoch signed Sept. 17 but had a calf injury and didn’t play in either of his two games with the team.

The team also cut linebacker Scooby Wright III from the practice squad, according to Reiss.