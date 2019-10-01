Patriots welcome “element of speed and experience” Benjamin Watson brings

Getty Images

The Patriots offense had a tough time against the Bills on Sunday and the team’s tight ends had a particularly quiet day.

None of Tom Brady‘s 18 completions came on throws to tight ends and the position group has had just four catches as a whole through the first four weeks of the season. The chances for that group to make more of an impact may go up this week, though.

Benjamin Watson‘s four-game suspension is over, which leaves the veteran eligible to get into the lineup as another option for Brady. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spent some time on Tuesday talking about what Watson brings to the table.

“Well, Ben’s a versatile guy, he’s a smart guy. He’s certainly made a lot of plays in his career,” McDaniels said on a conference call. “Just gives an element of speed and experience at the tight end position. He’s been a productive guy, made plays under pressure. So, Ben’s coming back here; it was great to have him back this offseason into training camp, and hopefully we’ll be able to move forward with him in a role that suits his skillset and our team.”

Watson wasn’t able to have any contact with the team during his suspension, so both his overall experience and his specific experience in the Patriots offense will be crucial to his ability to make an immediate impact.