Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson “off to his best start ever”

Getty Images

The Seahawks are 3-1 through the first month of the season but head coach Pete Carroll believes his quarterback has never had a better start to a season.

Through four games, Wilson has completed 72.9 percent of his passes for 1,141 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. His passer rating is a 118.7 and he’s also rushed for two touchdowns on 19 carries as well.

“I think he’s off to his best start ever,” Carroll said on Monday. “I don’t know what it looks like numbers wise, but I think it is. I don’t think he’s ever been more accurate than he’s been, and more consistent, and in command of everything. I think he’s off to a great start. I don’t care how big the numbers are, I’m not talking about how many yards or whatever, just his play has been really, really sharp.”

Wilson is having that success despite the departure of his favorite target, Doug Baldwin, following the 2018 season. Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Will Dissly and Chris Carson are now his preferred options. The Seahawks believe that Wilson can crack the 70 percent completion percentage threshold for an entire season and he’s off to a great start. Only a quarter of the season is in the books, but Wilson is on pace to set new highs in completions, completion percentage, yards, yards per attempt and passer rating.