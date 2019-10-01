Ravens cut Tim Williams

Getty Images

The Ravens are making a change on defense after losing 40-25 to the Browns in Week Four.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have placed linebacker Tim Williams on waivers. Williams was a 2017 third-round pick by the team.

The move comes a week after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the team wanted to see better work from the team’s younger edge rushers. Williams only played seven snaps against Cleveland, so it seems Jaylon Ferguson and Tyus Bowser are going to be the players that Baltimore is looking to as alternatives to Matt Judon and Pernell McPhee.

Williams had 18 tackles and two sacks in 19 overall appearances with the Ravens.