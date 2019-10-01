Roquan Smith appears at Bears’ facility, no word on why he didn’t play

Getty Images

There’s still no word on why Bears linebacker Roquan Smith didn’t play on Sunday, but whatever the reason, it’s not keeping him away from the team altogether.

Smith was at the Bears’ facility today and even briefly appeared in the locker room while media were present before the team’s PR staff sent him out, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Bears players wouldn’t give reporters any information when asked about the situation surrounding Smith, who missed Sunday’s game with what the team has described as personal reasons. Smith was not injured, and the decision not to play him was made just a couple hours before the game.

The Bears play the Raiders on Sunday in London. There’s no word on whether Smith will make the trip.