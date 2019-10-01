Russell Wilson feels “locked in and ready to roll”

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll thinks quarterback Russell Wilson is having his best year yet. On Tuesday, reporters asked Wilson whether he agrees.

“I think I’m playing good,” Wilson said. “I think there’s some more things out there that you can always try and do. I wish I could’ve found a way to win the game, the game we lost against the Saints. I wish I had that one back somehow. There are things that you want to do to figure out how to execute and just find a way to win. Ultimately, put us in the best position to win every game and just try to be lights out when we need it. Facilitate the ball to the right guys at the right time.”

Wilson has career highs in passer rating (118.7), yards per attempt (8.6), and completion percentage (72.9) through the first 25 percent of his eighth season.

“I feel locked in for sure,” Wilson said. “If you’re asking me how I feel, I’m definitely locked in and ready to roll. As you go throughout your career, you learn how to prepare that much more. I’ve been studying like crazy throughout the years. All those experiences. All those games you’ve played. All those games you’ve been in. All the tough match ups. All the tight moments. All the come from behind moments too, as well. It prepares you. It prepares you throughout your career. As you have longevity in everything else, being able to play out in the field, it allows you to continue to get better. My whole goal my whole career has been from day one, treat every day like it’s day one. Treat every day like it’s my first day. Treat every day as if it’s the first time I’ve ever done it. The first time I’ve ever seen the play. First time I’ve ever seen the film. Use the experiences, because those are real. Use those experiences to help you continue to grow.”

Wilson has been the starter in Seattle since his rookie year of 2012, and he has never missed a single game. With each week Wilson has played, he has built up more and more of those experiences that will help him better understand what he’s seen on every given play in any given game.