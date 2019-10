Getty Images

The Texans had to make a spot for safety Mike Adams after agreeing to terms.

They did that Tuesday.

Houston waived tight end Jerell Adams, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Jerell Adams played five special teams snaps in the season opener.

The Giants made him a sixth-round choice in 2016. He has played 30 games with three starts since.

Adams, 26, has 24 career catches for 214 yards and a touchdown.