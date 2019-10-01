Titans work out Joe Callahan, Taylor Heinicke

Getty Images

The Titans worked out two veteran quarterbacks Tuesday.

Joe Callahan and Taylor Heinicke were in Nashville, Howard Balzer reports.

Callahan, 26, has played one game in his career, which came in 2017 when he was in Green Bay. He completed 5 of 7 passes for 11 yards.

He has also spent time with the Saints, Browns, Eagles, Buccaneers and Ravens. Baltimore cut him out of the preseason.

Heinicke, 26, has played seven games with one start. He was 35-of-57 for 320 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions last season with Carolina.

The Panthers cut him at the end of the preseason. Heinicke since has had workouts with the Bills and Lions.