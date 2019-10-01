Tom Brady is feeling good, despite disappointing performance in Buffalo

Getty Images

Monday was the 18th anniversary of Tom Brady‘s first NFL start. Reminded of that fact by Jim Gray of Westwood One during the Bengals-Steelers pregame show, Brady said he didn’t realize it.

A full generation later, and 25 percent of the way into his 20th NFL season, Brady realizes that he’s feeling good, despite last week’s comment that he’s not a “spring chicken.”

“I said that tongue in cheek last week, again I know that things in context don’t come out that way,” Brady said. “But that was kind of said as a joke and became a headline. I’m feeling really good, we’re four games into the season. A lot of guys are already missing the whole season with injuries because it’s a contact sport. I feel good, I came out of the game really clean and I’m excited to go out and practice this week and see if we can make some improvements.”

Improvements definitely are needed; the New England offense punted nine times in 12 possession during Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

“The flight home yesterday sucks, the night of sleep sucked, and you watch the film and that sucks and then you just lick your wounds and you get up and you try to do better the next week,” Brady said. “We’ve lost a lot of games playing poorly, and sometimes when you don’t play well on offense but play well on defense, you win.”

How well are they playing on defense? Consider this quote from Brady, in light of his tenure with the team.

“Our defense is playing great football,” Brady said. “The best football I can ever remember our defense playing, which has been spectacular to watch.”

That’s why the Patriots continue to create a distinct vibe that, one again, they’ll be in the mix foe a Supre Bowl appearance.