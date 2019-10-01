Washington waives Robert Davis

Getty Images

We don’t know who Washington will be starting at quarterback against the Patriots this weekend, but we do know that their choice won’t be throwing the ball to wide receiver Robert Davis.

Davis was placed on waivers by the team on Tuesday. They also cut cornerback Adonis Alexander from the practice squad.

Davis was a 2017 sixth-round pick and played in one game as a rookie. He spent 2018 on injured reserve and appeared in the team’s last three games. He had his lone catch for an 11-yard gain in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants.

Davis played 22 snaps in that game with Terry McLaurin sidelined by a hamstring injury. The choice to make the move now may bode well for McLaurin’s chances of getting back in the lineup this week.