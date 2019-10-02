49ers promote Marcell Harris, waive Antone Exum

Getty Images

The 49ers are returning to action this week after a Week Four bye and they’re shuffling their secondary ahead of Sunday’s game against the Browns.

The team announced that they have promoted safety Marcell Harris from the practice squad. Defensive back Antone Exum was waived in a corresponding move.

Harris was a sixth-round pick in 2018 and played eight games for the Niners as a rookie. He started five of those games and ended the year and recorded 34 tackles. He was waived at the end of the summer and re-signed to the practice squad a day later.

Exum appeared in the team’s first three games of the season. He made two tackles while playing on special teams.