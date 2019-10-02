Bears are optimistic that Mitchell Trubisky will return in Week Seven

Getty Images

The Bears apparently will be getting their starting quarterback back sooner rather than later.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are optimistic that Mitchell Trubisky will be back after the Week Six bye, in time to face the Saints in Week Seven.

“We have the bye coming up here so we’ll be able to see really how this goes for him,” coach Matt Nagy said, per Biggs. “It’s crazy sometimes how things go with these byes and where they come and all that. We’re in a good position right now knowing that Chase [Daniel] came in last week and we’ve been in this before so we’re fully confident in that.”

Nagy confirmed that Trubisky is “unlikely” to play against the Raiders, and that he’s considered to be “day-to-day.”

Daniel started twice last year in place of Trubisky, who was injured (like this year) against the Vikings at Soldier Field. Daniel won one and lost one during Trubisky’s absence.

“He sees things well, in general,” offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich said regarding Daniel. “He has a tendency, if anything, to overthink things. It was almost — not in any way a good thing, don’t take this the wrong way — but there was no time for him to think about anything. He had to just go. It was immediately, ‘Go to the bullpen. You’re in. Pitch.’ That was good for his mentality. He sees things. The timing of this offense, he’s been in for a long time. That helps.”

It helps that the defense played incredibly well against the Vikings. If the defense continues to suffocate opposing offenses, Daniel simply needs to not screw things up.