Bengals put John Ross on injured reserve

We learned on Tuesday that the Bengals will be without wide receiver John Ross for a while because of a shoulder injury and Wednesday brought word on just how long he’ll be out.

The Bengals announced that they have placed Ross on injured reserve. They signed wide receiver Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to take his place on the roster.

Ross got off to the best start of his career this season by catching 16 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns over the first four games of the season. Now he’s set to miss at least eight weeks and push his career total of games missed due to injury to at least 23.

Morgan signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent this offseaon. He had seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.