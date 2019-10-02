Brady can pass both Favre and Peyton for career passing yards on Sunday

Getty Images

New England quarterback Tom Brady is fourth in NFL history in passing yards. By the end of Sunday’s game in Washington, he could be second.

Brady has 71,575 passing yards in his career, putting him just behind Brett Favre (71,838) and Peyton Manning (71,940). If Brady throws for 264 yards on Sunday he’ll pass Favre, and if he throws for 366 yards he’ll pass Manning, too.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is first in NFL history with 74,845 passing yards. Brady will gain ground on Brees as long as Brees is still recovering from a thumb injury, but he still needs 3,270 yards to catch Brees.

Brady and Brees will likely be within striking range of each other for the career passing yardage and passing touchdowns records for as long as they’re both playing.