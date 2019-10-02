Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill dies at the age of 88

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced the death of owner Bill Bidwill on Wednesday. He was 88.

Bidwill’s father, Charles, a prominent Chicago sports figure and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, purchased the Cardinals in 1932. Charles ran the club until his death in 1947.

Charles’ wife, Violet, ran the team for 15 years before Bill and brother, Charles Jr., became co-owners. In 1972, after 10 seasons as co-owner, Bill became sole owner.

The Cardinals named Bill a Cardinals vice president during his undergraduate days at Georgetown University. The Chicago native returned to his hometown from the Navy in 1956 to begin assisting family interests that included football.

When the Cardinals moved to St. Louis in 1960, Bidwill returned to the organization on a full-time basis.

Bidwill’s wife of nearly 56 years, Nancy, died in August 2016. The couple were married in September of 1960 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2010. Bidwill has five children and 10 grandchildren.