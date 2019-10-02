Cardinals sign Zach Kerr

Getty Images

The Cardinals filled their open roster spot with a veteran defensive lineman on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of Zach Kerr to the 53-man roster. The spot was open because the team parted ways with safety D.J. Swearinger and defensive lineman Miles Brown while only adding wide receiver Pharoh Cooper.

Kerr worked out with the Lions recently and last played for the Broncos. His head coach during his two years in Denver was Vance Joseph and Joseph is now the Cardinals defensive coordinator.

Kerr had 52 tackles and two sacks in 27 games with the Broncos. He had 64 tackles and 5.5 sacks over three seasons with the Colts.

The move comes at a moment when Zach Allen is dealing with a stinger, so the Cardinals could use a healthy body up front this weekend.