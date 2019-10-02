Chargers put Dontrelle Inman on IR to make room for kicker

Getty Images

The Chargers have suffered a high number of injuries this year, even by their own standards, and just added another name to the list.

The team announced that wide receiver Dontrelle Inman was being placed on injured reserve, to make room for the previously reported addition of kicker Chase McLaughlin.

Inman becomes the ninth player placed on IR already this year, along with left tackle Russell Okung on the non-football illness list.

Inman left last week’s game in the fourth quarter with a quad injury, leaving them thinner still at the position. They were already without Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin. In four games, Inman caught eight passes for 132 yards.

McLaughlin gives them a healthy kicker, since Michael Badgley is still rehabbing a groin injury. Punter Ty Long has been kicking in his absence.