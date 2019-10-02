Christian Kirk not expected to miss significant time with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Cardinals do not expect receiver Christian Kirk to play against the Bengals. That’s why they signed Pharoh Cooper earlier this week.

But the good news is the team doesn’t expect Kirk out long, with coach Kliff Kingsbury saying Kirk’s ankle injury “could have been a lot worse.”

Cooper is expected to be the second slot receiver with Larry Fitzgerald in four-wide looks Sunday, according to Kyle Odegard of the team website. Rookie Andy Isabella will continue playing mostly outside receiver “for the time being,” Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals also expect to be without receiver Damiere Byrd (hamstring) on Sunday.

Kirk has 24 catches for 242 yards through four games.