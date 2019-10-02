Christian Kirksey undergoes pectoral surgery

Getty Images

Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn pectoral muscle, the team announced.

He was injured in a Week Two win over the Jets and will miss the remainder of the season.

Kirksey started the first two games and played 116 defensive snaps and eight on special teams.

He finished with 11 tackles.

Kirksey played only seven games last season, missing the first two with shoulder and ankle injuries and the last seven with a torn hamstring.

“Right now, when I am not on the field, I want to just be that voice still and encourage my teammates,” Kirksey said Friday. “I do not want to check out and worry about just myself. I still have to worry about my brothers.”