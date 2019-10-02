Clelin Ferrell, Tyrell Williams out of practice for Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders are in London preparing for Sunday’s game against the Bears and that means they wrapped up their Wednesday practice well ahead of the rest of the league’s teams.

There were a couple of players missing from the field during that practice session. Neither defensive end Clelin Ferrell nor wide receiver Tyrell Williams took part in the session.

Ferrell is recovering from a concussion. The fourth-overall pick of this year’s draft has 10 tackles and a sack through his first four NFL games.

Williams is dealing with a foot injury. He’s gotten off to a strong start this season by catching a touchdown in each of the team’s four games. He has 17 catches for 216 yards overall.