Colt McCoy practicing, Case Keenum not

Washington coach Jay Gruden doesn’t have a plan at the quarterback position heading into this week’s game against New England. But injuries may help him make his decision.

Colt McCoy, who wasn’t part of the quarterback competition because of an injury in the preseason, is now healthy enough that he’s throwing on the practice field, along with rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Case Keenum, however, is in a protective boot and not practicing.

That would seem to give McCoy a good chance of starting Sunday against the Patriots. Gruden has long been high on McCoy, who has been on the roster for all six seasons that Gruden has been head coach.

Haskins was Washington’s first-round draft pick and, the team hopes, the franchise quarterback of the future. But it’s unclear whether Gruden thinks he’s ready to start just yet. Gruden plans to name his starter on Thursday or Friday.