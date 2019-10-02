Cowboys promote Ventell Bryant, sign Josh Jones to practice squad

Getty Images

The Cowboys promoted receiver Ventell Bryant to their 53-player roster Monday. He takes the place of safety Kavon Frazier, whom the team placed on injured reserve.

Frazier tore a pectoral muscle.

The Cowboys expect Bryant to help them on special teams, a role Frazier played well. Frazier saw 53 plays on special teams, which was 53.5 percent of the team’s special teams snaps.

Bryant went undrafted in the spring despite making 173 receptions for 2,444 yards and 10 touchdowns at Temple. He signed with the Bengals as a college free agent and made 14 receptions for 154 yards in the preseason.

The Cowboys signed former Packers safety Josh Jones to take Bryant’s spot on the practice squad. He worked out earlier in the season.

Jones played 29 games with 12 starts the past two seasons in Green Bay, which made him a second-round pick in 2017.