Davante Adams held out of practice

Getty Images

If there’s a toe in Green Bay more closely watched than Davante Adams‘, it would only belong to Sgt. Hulka.

And Wednesday, that toe did not earn any stripes.

Via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers wide receiver was held out of practice because of his turf toe injury.

While the problem is not believed to be overly serious, his status for the week will remain a question until he actually does something. And since he’s their most reliable weapon in the passing game, it carries extra weight heading into a game at Dallas against another offense that isn’t firing on all cylinders lately.

Also out of practice for the Packers were running back Jamaal Williams (concussion), cornerbacks Kevin King (groin) and Tony Brown (hamstring), and outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (unspecified).