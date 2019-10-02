Derek Watt subbing at tight end for injury depleted Chargers

AP

The Chargers are running short at tight end, so they’re turning to a guy who is used to clearing running lanes.

With so many injuries concentrating at one position, the Chargers have used fullback Derek Watt there recently, an expanded role he enjoys.

“It looks very similar to what I do at fullback, so it’s not a big change,” Watt said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “There’s a lot of carryover. They called plays where I could go in there and do what had to be done without thinking too much about it.”

With Hunter Henry injured and backup Virgil Green missing last week with a groin injury, and then Sean Culkin suffering a season-ending Achilles tear, Watt was forced to fill in last week. He produced a 21-yard reception, with another 15 yards tacked on when Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe lowered his head into him.

Watt had started taking scout team reps at tight end in practice prior to last week, and earned the notice of his boss.

“Derek has done a nice job of playing fullback and tight end,” coach Anthony Lynn said. “I tell him all the time, ‘You’re going to be our Dallas Clark.’ He can block on the line of scrimmage. He’s a good receiver out of the backfield.”

There’s a family history of multiple positions, with his brother J.J. playing tight end before he transitioned to defense, though this one is more out of short-term necessity.