Drew Brees says his thumb is getting stronger every day

All those thumb exercises seem to be working.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who was seen repeatedly during Sunday night’s win over the Cowboys flexing his surgically-repaired thumb on the sideline, tells WWL radio that his thumb is getting stronger every day.

Via Garland Gillen of WVUE-TV, Brees said that he can now brush his teeth, floss his teeth, and pick up a glass of water. Brees added that he couldn’t do those things only a few days ago.

Brees originally expected to miss six weeks after surgery to repair a thumb that was injured in Week Two against the Rams. He’s been pushing to get back even sooner than that.

Meanwhile, the Saints have won two straight games without Brees, beating the Seahawks in Seattle and the Cowboys in New Orleans.