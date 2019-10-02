Duane Brown questionable for Seahawks on Thursday night

Getty Images

A biceps injury kept Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown from practicing on Tuesday, but the Seahawks aren’t sure if it will keep him from playing against the Rams on Thursday night.

The Seahawks issued their final injury report before the game on Wednesday afternoon and Brown is listed as questionable. The only other player to get an injury designation is also on the offensive line. Guard Ethan Pocic is questionable with a back injury that’s kept him out the last two weeks.

Running back Rashaad Penny is not listed on the injury report after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Jamarco Jones and George Fant are the backup tackle options for Seattle.

The Rams have ruled out linebacker Bryce Hager due to a shoulder injury. Safety Taylor Rapp is considered doubtful to play after injuring his ankle.