Eric Ebron wants to “stop thinking too much” after drop-filled performance

Getty Images

Colts tight end Eric Ebron had a rough game against the Raiders in Week Four.

Ebron’s touchdown catch was overshadowed by three dropped passes in the 31-24 home loss. Ebron said on Tuesday that he “just wasn’t myself last Sunday” and that he was feeling that way in the days leading up to the game. He said he let it “linger” and is working to change things up ahead of this week’s game against the Chiefs.

The tight end spent extended time working with the JUGGS machine on Tuesday and said that he’s also trying to clean up his mental space.

“I’ll just go back to being me,” Ebron said, via the Indianapolis Star. “And stop thinking too much.”

Those with a long view of Ebron’s career might point out that drops have been part of his game too often to make going “back to being me” a totally reassuring thought, but the Colts will still be hoping that this week’s approach bears better results.