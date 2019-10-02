Gardner Minshew has a knee injury

Getty Images

All teams publish an injury report after Wednesday’s practice. The Jaguars publish a pre-practice injury report via sponsored tweet before Wednesday’s practice.

The headline this week comes from the fact that cornerback Jalen Ramsey won’t be practicing, due to a back injury. But it’s also important to note that quarterback Gardner Minshew has emerged on the injury report with a knee problem.

The preliminary report identifies only whether the player will or won’t practice. Minshew will practice. It’s unclear whether he’ll fully participate, or whether he’ll be limited.

The sixth-round rookie replaced Nick Foles in Week One, after Foles suffered a broken collarbone. He has generated a 2-1 record as a starter. His record should be 3-0, and it would be but for the absence of a camera angle showing that running back Leonard Fournette had indeed broken the plane of the goal line on a two-point conversion that would have given Jacksonville a one-point win.